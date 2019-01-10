Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Called back up
Kaskisuo, as expected, was recalled from AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Kaskisuo will fill in as the backup behind Michael Hutchinson versus New Jersey on Thursday while Garret Sparks (concussion) and Frederik Andersen (groin) remain sidelined. In order to preserve cap space, Kaskisuo will almost certainly be headed back down to the minors following Thursday's tilt. If Andersen is healthy enough to serve as the No. 2 against Boston on Saturday, this could mark the last of Kaskisuo's time in the NHL this season.
