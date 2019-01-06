The Maple Leafs reassigned Kaskisuo to AHL Toronto on Sunday.

Kaskisuo worked in a backup role behind Michael Hutchinson on Saturday versus the Canucks. The 25-year-old may be heading back to minors since Frederick Andersen (groin) is nearing a return, but it's equally possible that the Maple Leafs just want Kaskisuo to get some game action -- AHL Toronto plays Bridgeport on Sunday -- before being recalled again for Monday's game versus the Predators.