The Maple Leafs assigned Kaskisuo to AHL Toronto on Saturday.

This could be a sign that Frederick Andersen (illness) will return for Monday's game versus the Avalanche, especially since AHL Toronto doesn't have a game until Jan. 19. Kaskisuo still hasn't appeared in a game for the Maple Leafs this season since Michael Hutchinson has been coach Mike Babcock's first option during Andersen's injuries.