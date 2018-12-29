Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Emergency recall Saturday
The Maple Leafs recalled Kaskisuo on an emergency basis Saturday.
Kaskisuo should provide some depth in the crease Saturday after it was revealed that Frederik Andersen is dealing with a groin issue that leaves him day-to-day. Garret Sparks received the starting nod Friday, so there's an outside chance Kaskisuo will make his NHL debut Saturday.
