Kaskisuo was recalled from AHL Toronto under emergency conditions Monday.

The move to bring in Kaskisuo raises doubts regarding the availability of Frederik Anderson (groin) or Garret Sparks (concussion) to serve as the backup to Michael Hutchinson versus the Predators on Monday. With the Maple Leafs hard up against the cap, Kaskisuo will likely be shipped back down Tuesday.

