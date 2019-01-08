Kaskisuo was sent down to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Due to cap constraints, the Leafs can't simply keep Kaskisuo in the NHL, which means his demotion isn't an indication as to whether Frederik Andersen (groin) or Garret Sparks (concussion) will be available versus the Devils on Thursday. If neither guy can give it a go, Kaskisuo will be brought in to backup Michael Hutchinson.