Kaskisuo signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Kaskisuo spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with AHL Chicago, compiling a 13-13-0 record while posting a .914 save percentage and a 2.38 GAA in 28 appearances. The 24-year-old Finland native will likely be in AHL Toronto's goaltender rotation next season.