Kaskisuo will start in Saturday's road game versus the Penguins, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Kaskisuo was called up to the parent club Tuesday after Michael Hutchinson cleared waivers. The Finnish netminder won't have to wait long for his first turn in the crease. Kaskisuo has a 2.13 GAA and a .928 save percentage in eight games for AHL Toronto this year. He'll look to bring some stability to the backup position behind regular netminder Frederik Andersen.