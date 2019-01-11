Kaskisuo was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Kaskisuo has been at the end of the organization's yo-yo string, moving to the NHL and back on several occasions, though he has yet to make his debut at the top level. At this juncture, his status depends solely on the health of Frederik Andersen (groin), who is holding out hope that he'll be able to return Saturday.

