Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Recalled again
Kaskisuo was called up from AHL Toronto under emergency conditions Saturday.
Frederik Andersen reportedly had a chance to return from a groin injury Saturday against the Bruins, but now he's bogged down by the flu, so Kaskisuo once again heads back to the top level. The Finn hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2015-16, therefore it would be rather brazen of Leafs coach Mike Babcock to play Kaskisuo over Michael Hutchinson while Andersen is out. For what it's worth, we expect Hutchinson to work between the pipes against the B's, but we'll circle back if that changes.
