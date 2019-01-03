Kaskisuo was recalled from the AHL with Garret Sparks and Federik Andersen injured, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hutchinson Hutchinson was also recalled from the AHL and is likely to start Thursday against Minnesota with Kaskisuo as a his backup. Both could get some work in the short term if Sparks and Andersen remain sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories