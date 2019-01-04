Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Maple Leafs assigned Kaskisuo to AHL Toronto on Friday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Kaskisuo's demotion indicates Frederik Andersen (groin) will almost certainly be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup with Vancouver. The 25-year-old netminder will remain in the minors for the foreseeable future.
