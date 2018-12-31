Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Shipped back to minors
Kaskisuo was demoted to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Kaskisuo was sent down following Saturday's game and likely won't be coming back up any time soon after the Leafs acquired Michael Hutchinson from the Panthers. The 25-year-old Kaskisuo is 3-5-0 with a 4.12 GAA in his 11 appearances with the Marlies and will need to play significantly better if he wants to earn another call-up.
