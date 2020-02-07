The Maple Leafs reassigned Kaskisuo to AHL Toronto on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Kaskisuo was brought up to provide depth because Frederik Andersen (neck) is on the mend, but the Leafs acquired Jack Campbell via trade from the Kings on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Kaskisuo will head back to minors for now, but there's a chance he's brought back up for Friday's game versus the Ducks if Campbell isn't ready in time.