Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Shuffles to minors
The Maple Leafs reassigned Kaskisuo to AHL Toronto on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Kaskisuo was brought up to provide depth because Frederik Andersen (neck) is on the mend, but the Leafs acquired Jack Campbell via trade from the Kings on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Kaskisuo will head back to minors for now, but there's a chance he's brought back up for Friday's game versus the Ducks if Campbell isn't ready in time.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Back up with parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Ushered to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Abandoned by mates in debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Making NHL debut Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Summoned to The Show•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Drops down to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.