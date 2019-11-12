Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Summoned to the show
The Maple Lefs recalled Kaskisuo from their AHL affiliate Tuesday.
Toronto waived Michael Hutchinson following a string of poor performances Monday, so Kaskisuo will take over as Frederik Andersen's backup for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old Finn has played well in the minors this season, maintaining a 2.13 GAA and .928 save percentage through eight appearances.
More News
