The Maple Lefs recalled Kaskisuo from their AHL affiliate Tuesday.

Toronto waived Michael Hutchinson following a string of poor performances Monday, so Kaskisuo will take over as Frederik Andersen's backup for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old Finn has played well in the minors this season, maintaining a 2.13 GAA and .928 save percentage through eight appearances.

