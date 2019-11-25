Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Ushered to AHL
The Maple Leafs assigned Kaskisuo to AHL Toronto on Monday.
Kaskisuo made his first NHL start and was lit up to the tune of six goals on 38 shots by the Penguins. Since then, he's stayed on the bench, and the Maple Leafs opted to call up Michael Hutchinson to serve as Frederik Andersen's backup. Kaskisuo, 26, will continue to develop his game in the AHL ranks.
