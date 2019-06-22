Kapanen and the Leafs have agreed in principle to a contract extension, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.

It won't be finalized until Mitch Marner's deal is done, but it looks like a three-year deal with an AAV in the $3.2M to $3.4M range. Kapanen was due a raise after a 20-goal, 44-point season last year. It looks like good value for the speedster, at least on the surface.