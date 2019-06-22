Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Agreement in principle for new deal
Kapanen and the Leafs have agreed in principle to a contract extension, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.
It won't be finalized until Mitch Marner's deal is done, but it looks like a three-year deal with an AAV in the $3.2M to $3.4M range. Kapanen was due a raise after a 20-goal, 44-point season last year. It looks like good value for the speedster, at least on the surface.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Late flurry tips scales in Game 5•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Gets big monkey off back•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Returning Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Targeting Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Resumes skating•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Out with concussion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...