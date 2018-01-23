Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Back in NHL
Kapanen was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Kapanen has posted an impressive campaign with the team's AHL affiliate this season, totaling 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) over 27 games. While the team does have enough bodies up front to spare, it seems unlikely the Leafs would recall the 2014 first-round pick to have him watch from the press box. He has yet to put the pieces together at the top level, though he does have two goals in six games this season. His continued production at the AHL level has afforded the 21-year-old Finn another look with the Leafs and he could stick around if he proves worthy of it.
