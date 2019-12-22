Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Benched by coach
Kapanen was benched Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.
He and line mate William Nylander were restricted to three shifts in the second, none in the final 13 minutes. The reason? Disinterest on the back check and a lack of engagement. Kapanen has just two assists in his last nine games, but clearly has more talent that that. Hopefully this situation will light a fire under the speedster.
