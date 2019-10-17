Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Big effort wasted
Kapanen scored a shorthanded goal and collected a pair of even-strength assists in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.
Since putting up four goose eggs to begin the 2019-20 season, Kapanen has collected five points in his last four contests. His team's result notwithstanding, the top-six winger will certainly take several positives from Wednesday's loss. The shorthanded goal was Kapanen's first point on special teams this season. He may have to rely more on shorthanded production in the future, as Kapanen saw just 21 seconds of power-play time in Wednesday's loss.
