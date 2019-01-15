Kapanen scored a goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.

Kapanen snapped a seven-game goal drought with the snipe. After a quiet period, he has three points in his last two games. Kapanen's breakout this season (28 points in 45 games) makes him a prime trade chip for the Leafs as the deadline nears. Don't be surprised if he is wearing a new uniform later this season.