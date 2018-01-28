Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Bumped down a level
Kapanen was sent down to AHL Toronto on Saturday, Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kapanen has bounced up and down between the NHL and the minors three times this season, appearing in eight games and notching two goals. It's certainly possible that Kapanen will be recalled after the All-Star break, but since he's only receiving 10:42 of ice time per game, Toronto might want to see the 21-year-old receive more minutes in the AHL.
