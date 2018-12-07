Kapanen scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

His confidence is soaring. Kapanen has shown he can be a capable offensive player during William Nylander's holdout. Now that Willie is back, Kapanen may end up shuffled out of the top six to a line with Nazem Kadri. His skill and speed should help light a fire for Nazzy and keep him relevant for fantasy purposes.