Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Confidence continues to soar
Kapanen scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
His confidence is soaring. Kapanen has shown he can be a capable offensive player during William Nylander's holdout. Now that Willie is back, Kapanen may end up shuffled out of the top six to a line with Nazem Kadri. His skill and speed should help light a fire for Nazzy and keep him relevant for fantasy purposes.
