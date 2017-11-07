Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Demoted to AHL
Kapanen was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
A smooth-skating forward, Kapanen managed to hoist five shots in a game against the Kings last Thursday, but he hasn't gotten anything to fall this season. The Finn will trade places with Frederik Gauthier about the organizational depth chart.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Promoted to NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Will start season in AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Leading the farm club in playoff scoring•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Reassigned to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores twice including winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Records first NHL point at crucial time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...