Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Done for night
Kapanen (arm) won't return to Monday's game against the Predators.
It's unclear how Kapanen suffered the injury, but it was serious enough to force him to miss game time. Expect the team to comment on the Finn's health ahead of Wednesday's game against Dallas. In the meantime, the team will roll with 11 forwards and Rasmus Sandin is likely to see a bump up to the power play.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Points in six of last seven games•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Finds two apples in home loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Learns from benching•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Benched by coach•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Two-point effort Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.