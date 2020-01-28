Play

Kapanen (arm) won't return to Monday's game against the Predators.

It's unclear how Kapanen suffered the injury, but it was serious enough to force him to miss game time. Expect the team to comment on the Finn's health ahead of Wednesday's game against Dallas. In the meantime, the team will roll with 11 forwards and Rasmus Sandin is likely to see a bump up to the power play.

