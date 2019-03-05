Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Earns power-play assist
Kapanen had an assist on the man advantage and four shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Kapanen has been a strong supplementary scored for the Leafs this year, with 42 points and 144 shots in 66 games. The Finnish winger was drafted in the first round in 2014 and is beginning to show promise in his breakout year. He's done most of his work on the second line.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Has nine points in last eight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Sees ice time jump•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores twice in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Finds goal column in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Ends pointless streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Breakout season continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...