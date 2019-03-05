Kapanen had an assist on the man advantage and four shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Kapanen has been a strong supplementary scored for the Leafs this year, with 42 points and 144 shots in 66 games. The Finnish winger was drafted in the first round in 2014 and is beginning to show promise in his breakout year. He's done most of his work on the second line.