Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Eligible for AHL playoffs
Kapanen is eligible to play in the Calder Cup playoffs, James Mirtle of The Athletic Canada reports.
In order to make this happen, the Maple Leafs had to temporarily bump him down to the minors as a formality. For now, it appears Kapanen will remain in the NHL, serving in a top-six capacity with second-year sensation Auston Matthews (shoulder) currently out of commission.
