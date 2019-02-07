Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Ends pointless streak
Kapanen brought his five-game pointless streak to a close with his assist against Ottawa on Wednesday.
While Kapanen is back on the scoresheet, he remains bogged down in an eight-game goal drought. Despite the winger's slump, coach Mike Babcock continues to deploy him on Auston Matthews' line, but may have to consider other options in Kapanen can't start finding the back of the net soon.
