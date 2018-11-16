Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Establishes new career high in goals
Kapanen scored two goals -- including the shorthanded game-winner -- in Thursday's 5-3 triumph over San Jose.
With this effort, Kapanen has topped last season's career high of seven goals in 38 games, taking exactly half as many appearances to score eight. His 21.1 shooting percentage is probably unsustainable, but all the talent around Kapanen should keep his floor high. With a plus-2 finish here, Kapanen's rating is up to an impressive plus-10.
