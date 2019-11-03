Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Finally regaining relevance
Kapanen scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Philadelphia.
Kapanen blew down the left wing and absolutely rifled the puck past Brian Elliott. After starting really slowly, Kapanen now has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last eight games. He's finally regaining his fantasy value, so make sure you have him active.
