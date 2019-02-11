Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Finds goal column in loss
Kapanen scored Toronto's lone goal Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
The goal, Kapanen's first since Jan. 24, was just his second point in the last eight games and gives the Maple Leafs forward 16 goals and 32 points in 55 games this season. Kapanen also dished out a team-high three hits in the loss.
