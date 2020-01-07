Play

Kapanen collected a pair of assists in a 6-4 loss to the Oilers on Monday.

The Finnish forward has certainly responded the right way since being benched, as Kapanen has seven points in six games since head coach Sheldon Keefe's "message". Even though it came in a loss, Kapanen's latest performance suggests the 23-year-old is heating up at precisely the right moment.

