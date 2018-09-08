Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Focusing on defence to secure role
Kapanen spent most of the summer focusing on the defensive side of his game to try to secure a role with the Maple Leafs this season, TSN.ca reports.
Kapanen returned to Toronto in late August to skate with teammates at informal workouts, where he was a standout for his first-on, last-off approach. "[I wanted to] just defensively be better," Kapanen said. "I know I'm going to be playing [penalty kill] and I want to be good at that." With both Leo Komarov and Matt Martin gone, Kapanen will serve a key backchecking and sandpaper role in the bottom six. His elite skating and ability to score goals will make him a fantasy target in deep formats.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Will play in World Championship•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores shorty•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Teammates say he's fastest skater on team•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Eligible for AHL playoffs•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Recalled from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Bumped down a level•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...