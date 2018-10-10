Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Garners two assists
Kapanen tallied two helpers in Tuesday's victory over Dallas.
Kapanen has been skating with Auston Matthews on the top line, which resulted in him picking up four points in the previous two outings. If the Finn continues to log time with Matthews, he could be poised for a breakout season and might find himself in contention for the Calder Trophy.
