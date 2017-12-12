Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Gets call from parent club
Kapanen was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old was called up after news broke that Nikita Soshnikov (lower body) needed to be placed on injured reserve. Kapanen has looked comfortable in the lower ranks -- he's added eight goals and four helpers through 16 games with the Marlies this season -- but a lone goal stands as his only point through 20 contests at the highest level. Originally selected by the Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Kapanen packs plenty of offensive upside, but he won't be a viable commodity in fantasy hockey so long as his playing time depends on the health of others.
