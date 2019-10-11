Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Gets monkey off back
Kapanen picked up an assist Thursday in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
It was nice to see Kapanen get that proverbial monkey off his back. He has one assist in five games, but his speed game looks great. And hitting the scoreboard hopefully means Kapanen is getting used to playing his off wing.
