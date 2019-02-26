Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Has nine points in last eight games
Kapanen scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Sabres.
Kapanen has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last eight games. The speedster now has 40 points in 62 games and could hit the 50-point plateau this season. Kapanen is due for a big raise in free agency, but it remains to be seen if that will come in Toronto or somewhere else. He may need to take a hometown discount to stay in Hogtown.
