Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Late flurry tips scales in Game 5
Kapanen scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5 of their first-round series.
The two teams fired blanks for two periods, but Kapanen helped Auston Matthews open the scoring midway through the third before popping what proved to be the game-winner a little over two minutes later. The points were Kapanen's first of the postseason, but he'll look to carry that momentum forward into what could prove to be a deciding Game 6 back in Toronto on Sunday.
