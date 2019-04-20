Kapanen scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The two teams fired blanks for two periods, but Kapanen helped Auston Matthews open the scoring midway through the third before popping what proved to be the game-winner a little over two minutes later. The points were Kapanen's first of the postseason, but he'll look to carry that momentum forward into what could prove to be a deciding Game 6 back in Toronto on Sunday.