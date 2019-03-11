Kapanen (illness) will not suit up in Monday's home tilt against Tampa Bay.

It seems that the illness hampering Kapanen came unexpectedly, and the team will hold him out as a precaution. Toronto will certainly miss his 42 points in 68 games this campaign, and Trevor Moore will draw into the lineup in his stead. Kapanen's next chance to suit up is Wednesday against the Blackhawks.

