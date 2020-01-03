Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Learns from benching
Kapanen scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Since his benching Dec. 22, Kapanen has upped the intensity. He has four goals in his last four games and he's fired 12 shots in that span. Kapanen plays in the shadow of so many greats in Toronto, but he's still on pace for another 20-goal, 40-plus point season. That's valuable in your bottom roster spots.
