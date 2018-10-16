Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Lights lamp twice in win over Kings
Kapanen scored two goals on two shots while adding a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Auston Matthews assisted on both goals, and Kapanen appears to be settling in nicely on the top line for the Leafs. The 22-year-old already has four goals and eight points in seven games, not bad for a player who only managed seven goals and nine points in 38 games last season.
