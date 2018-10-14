Kapanen scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Washington.

Kapanen looks like a fit on the top line with Auston Matthews. He has played four strong games there and managed five points. Kapanen's breakneck speed could make him a perfect puck retrieval man for Toronto's stars. It will be hard for him to stay on the top line when William Nylander finally gets signed. But he'll produce until that time comes.