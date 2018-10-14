Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Looks like fit on top line
Kapanen scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Washington.
Kapanen looks like a fit on the top line with Auston Matthews. He has played four strong games there and managed five points. Kapanen's breakneck speed could make him a perfect puck retrieval man for Toronto's stars. It will be hard for him to stay on the top line when William Nylander finally gets signed. But he'll produce until that time comes.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Garners two assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Offensive fit beside Matthews•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Focusing on defense to secure role•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Will play in World Championship•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores shorty•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Teammates say he's fastest skater on team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...