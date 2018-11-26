Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: May lose his job
Kapanen has 10 goals and 17 points in 24 games so far this season, but may see that pace decline with the imminent return of William Nylander.
Kapanen has been a speed stud in the Leafs' top six since stepping into Wee Willie's skates. But Nylander has six days to ink a contract this season and he will step back into his old role once he does. That will more than likely displace Kapanen and shuttle him to the third line alongside Nazem Kadri. That's good news for the struggling Kadri, but will surely slow Kapanen's pace. Get as much as you can out of him. And maybe even see if there's someone in your league that hasn't been paying attention to this and lever a trade.
