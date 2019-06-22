Kapanen and the Leafs appear close on a contract extension, reports Sportsnet.ca.

There's no hint to the length or dollar value yet, but the RFA is due a raise after a 20-goal, 44-point season in 2018-19. Moving Patrick Marleau gives the Leafs a little more wiggle room on new contracts for Mitch Marner, Kapanen and others. But expect them to play hardball with Kapanen, who they'd like to lock down at a very reasonable AAV.