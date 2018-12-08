Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Not injured in vehicle collission
Kapanen avoided an injury after being involved in a car accident with Maple Leafs teammate William Nylander on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Kapanen reportedly was in the passenger seat when the collision took place outside of the team's practice facility. Fortunately, both players came out of the vehicle unscathed. The Maple Leafs are now in Boston preparing for an important divisional clash with the Bruins.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Confidence continues to soar•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: May lose his job•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Establishes new career high in goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Outstanding start to season•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Opens scoring in road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Lights lamp twice in win over Kings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...