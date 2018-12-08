Kapanen avoided an injury after being involved in a car accident with Maple Leafs teammate William Nylander on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Kapanen reportedly was in the passenger seat when the collision took place outside of the team's practice facility. Fortunately, both players came out of the vehicle unscathed. The Maple Leafs are now in Boston preparing for an important divisional clash with the Bruins.