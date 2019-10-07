Kapanen has no points, a minus-3 rating and just four shots in his first three games.

In the grand scheme of things, this isn't a worry. But Kapanen's faux pas Saturday with the tossed stick at Montreal defender Jeff Petry makes his slow start really loud. Especially playing in such a plum role beside John Tavares and Mitch Marner who have combined for eight points ... without him. The situation Saturday resulted in a penalty shot for Petry, who drained it. And while it wasn't the only reason the Leafs lost, it sure contributed. Kapanen needs to shake his offensive invisibility fast. At this point, you'd be best served benching him and missing a potential breakout than absorbing his inefficiency. He should fire it up soon, but the looming return of Zach Hyman (knee) will result in Kapanen's demotion to the third line.