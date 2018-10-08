Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Offensive fit beside Matthews
Kapanen scored a goal and added an assist Sunday in a 7-6 overtime win over Chicago.
The important thing to note is that the points came while Kapanen was skating beside Auston Matthews. His elite speed was the perfect fit alongside the big center. Kapanen may get to repeat this role in the coming week while the Leafs wait to ink William Nylander. Take advantage of the potential offensive outburst.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Focusing on defense to secure role•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Will play in World Championship•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores shorty•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Teammates say he's fastest skater on team•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Eligible for AHL playoffs•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Recalled from minors•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...