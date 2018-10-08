Kapanen scored a goal and added an assist Sunday in a 7-6 overtime win over Chicago.

The important thing to note is that the points came while Kapanen was skating beside Auston Matthews. His elite speed was the perfect fit alongside the big center. Kapanen may get to repeat this role in the coming week while the Leafs wait to ink William Nylander. Take advantage of the potential offensive outburst.

