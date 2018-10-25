Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Opens scoring in road win
Kapanen scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Lost in all the hype surrounding the Maple Leafs offensive firepower has been the season Kapanen has put together. The 22-year-old has five goals and four assists in 10 games and has been a critical cog in Toronto's offensive machine. Kapanen's shooting percentage sits at 21.1, a clear indication he is converting on most of his opportunities in 2018-19.
