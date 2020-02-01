Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Out Saturday
Kapanen (undisclosed) will not play Saturday against Ottawa, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Kapanen left Monday's game with an arm injury but played Wednesday and did not miss practice. That said, he's out Saturday. Dymtro Timashov will take his place in the Leafs' lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Will play Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Good news after X-ray•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Done for night•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Points in six of last seven games•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Finds two apples in home loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.