Kapanen is dealing with a concussion and will not play Wednesday against the Blackhawks.

Kapanen has broken out in his age-22 season, posting 42 points -- 19 goals and 23 assists -- over 68 games with a plus-13 rating. While part of his success can be attributed to the talent around him, Kapanen's proven he's no slouch as a goal-scorer. Look for Kapanen's clearance for contact to signify him nearing a return to action.