Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Out with concussion
Kapanen is dealing with a concussion and will not play Wednesday against the Blackhawks.
Kapanen has broken out in his age-22 season, posting 42 points -- 19 goals and 23 assists -- over 68 games with a plus-13 rating. While part of his success can be attributed to the talent around him, Kapanen's proven he's no slouch as a goal-scorer. Look for Kapanen's clearance for contact to signify him nearing a return to action.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Late scratch Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Earns power-play assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Has nine points in last eight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Sees ice time jump•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Scores twice in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Finds goal column in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...